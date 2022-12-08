BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation said on Thursday, December 8 that the traffic signals are operating normally.

TxDOT was recently performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton. The signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) were operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor were working to perform repairs to the traffic signal.

The signal stayed in flashing red from December 1 through December 8 while repairs were performed. During this time, the intersection was an all-way stop for travelers, per Texas law.

Crews also performed various lane closures at the intersection to safely conduct repairs.