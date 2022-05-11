KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Transportation Division has started road work on more than two dozen roads.

The work started on Wednesday morning, and is scheduled to last until May 24.

Transportation is working with Andale Construction to complete HA5 High Density Mineral Bond Seal service on several of the city streets. All schedules are based on weather, and could change. Andale Construction is expected to have one to three crews working throughout the City.

Copies of the street closures with dates and color can be viewed below. A door knocker has also been issued to the residents effected within 72 hours prior to work being completed.

Transportation closed these streets at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, for a 24-hour period. The work will involve complete repair of the roads. There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide vehicles around the work zone and closure. It is very important for all vehicles to obey traffic control devices for the safety of the citizens and employees.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Transportation office at (254) 616-3153 or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov.