Temple (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The City of Temple says all lanes of southbound I-35 are now open after a major crash earlier Thursday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around 11:15 a.m., when a vehicle lost control and hit an 18-wheeler parked on the side of the interstate near Exit 304 and Industrial Boulevard.

An ambulance took the driver of the vehicle to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple with serious but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler and a passenger in the other vehicle were involved in the crash, but were not injured.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. TPD recommended taking Northwest H K Dodgen Loop near Buc-ee’s to continue southbound.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.