TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The City of Troy has experienced a major water line break in the vicinity of Interstate 35 and West Main Street.

City Administrator Gary O. Smith said in a statement Friday morning that the break has caused a water outage on the west side of the city. Crews are responding to begin repairs.

Smith says all Troy water customers are urged to immediately stop any unnecessary use of water until further notice.

As of around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Smith says crews have isolated the break and have stopped the majority of the loss of water. Water has been restored to all areas of the city, except for one apartment building near the break. The repairs will take several hours to complete.

Residents may use water as they need to, but the City continues to ask for reasonable conservation as the system recharges. There is no need to boil water.