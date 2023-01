Temple, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Temple reports a major water line break which could result in no water being available to some customers.

Shortly before noon, utility crews were working to repair a water line in the area of Pecan valley Drive and Briarcliff Road. A twelve-inch main failed around 10 a.m.

Residents in this area may experience little or no water. Repairs were estimated to take around 12 to 14 hours.