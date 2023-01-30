Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a half-million dollars bond, and is accused of abducting a woman from the Killeen Police Department parking lot.

Jaime Ruben Ochoa remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the incident started on Thursday night – when officers got a call at 10:10 p.m. from the 3800 block of Charolais Drive in reference to an assault. Miramontez said while the officers were on the way, they were further advised that Ochoa grabbed a woman and had a knife.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that things started when the woman was leaving her place of employment, and noticed Ochoa was outside cutting himself and smearing blood on her vehicle. The woman was able to get into her vehicle and immediately drove to the Police Department.

The victim told police Ochoa followed her – and when they arrived, grabbed the victim, assaulted her and dragged her into his vehicle – driving to his residence and holding the victim against her will. Ochoa is accused of holding her inside the residence until several of his co-workers arrived to check on him after he told them he was going to harm himself.

When Ochoa opened his door, the victim started pleading for help and managed to escape to call for help. Police were later able to take Ochoa into custody and take him first to the City Jail, then to the Bell County Jail – where he was booked in Saturday and remained on Monday.