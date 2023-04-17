Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 47-year-old man is being held on charges of sexual assault of a child after U.S. Marshals tracked him down following a Killeen Police Department investigation.

Bond was set at $150,000 for Joseph Franklin Doodigian on the second-degree felony charges. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the investigation started on November 20, 2022 – when officers were first notified.

The investigation revealed that a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at least two times a week beginning in May 2022. The assaults occurred at a residence in Killeen.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives obtained a complaint and a warrant for Doodigian.

Members of the U.S. Marshals’ Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found Doodigian on Friday. They took him to the Killeen City Jail, then to the Bell County facility – where he remained on Monday.