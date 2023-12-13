Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on felony charges that he injured a Killeen police officer who approached him while his car blocked traffic.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers had been called to the intersection of Old FM 440 and Elms Road just after 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a driver who had stopped at a traffic light and was unresponsive and blocking traffic.

Officers arrived and were able to wake the driver up. An arrest affidavit stated that the driver began cursing the officer and refused to get out of the vehicle, striking the officer and cutting his face. Another officer arrived and the driver was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Miramontez said officers inventoried the vehicle and located a handgun and marijuana.

Saleem Zahir Mahdi was transported first to the Killeen City Jail, then later taken to Bell County where he remained Wednesday with his bond set at $115,000. His charges included assault of a public servant, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, search or transport, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.