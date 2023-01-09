Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 52-year-old Harker Heights man was being held on multiple charges Monday following a weekend Temple incident initially reported as a robbery.

A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were sent to a location in the 11700 block of West Adams on the robbery call about 4:35 p.m. Saturday. They were told a man came in and took a bottle of wine, and then threatened the store clerk with an unknown weapon in his pocket.

Officers arrived on the scene and attempted to detain a man in the street later identified as 52-year-old Walter Marsden Correll. Temple Police said the man charged officers with a tire plug spike. Officers deployed a Taser and were able to take the man into custody.

A Morgan’s Point Resort officer who was on the scene and assisting received a cut on the hand from the weapon, and a Temple officer also received a hand injury. The store clerk identified the man as having been inside the store, but then told officers he did not want to press charges and just wanted him banned from the business.

Correll was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple to be checked out and treated, and was later transferred to the Bell County Jail – where he remained Monday on charges of assault on a police officer. He was being screened for another third-degree felony.

His bond had not been set, as of late Monday morning.