Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 20-year-old Hewitt man is facing charges, accused of attacking a nurse at a Temple facility.

Andrew Kilpatrick was arrested Wednesday after police were called to the Canyon Creek Behavioral Center on a reported assault.

A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were sent to the facility in the 1200 block of Canyon Creek Drive at 7:47 a.m. On arrival they were met by a nurse who said a patient had jumped over the nurse’s station, picked up a vital signs monitoring machine and had begun hitting a copy machine. He was also accused of physically attacking the nurse.

Police said Kilpatrick was taken into custody initially on a charge of assaulting a public servant and transported to the Bell County Jail.