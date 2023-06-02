Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old Killeen man has been tracked down by U.S. Marshals and held in connection with an attack on a pregnant woman back in April.

Kajon Roderick Suckra was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was early on the morning of April 18 that officers were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road in reference to a violent domestic disturbance. Officers met with the victim on arrival, who was described as crying and distraught and had visible injuries.

The victim told the officers that she was pregnant, and that her spouse came home drunk and started to yell at her about food. She told officers she was then pushed down and assaulted on her face.

The victim said she managed to get up and tried to call 9-1-1, at which time the man is accused of taking out a firearm and pointing it at her face. The victim was able to get away and call police. The suspect left before officers arrived.

Detectives presented the case to the District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with an arrest warrant issued by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.

On Thursday, June 1, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found Suckra at the intersection of Bermuda Drive and Farhills Drive. He was taken into custody and transported to the Bell County Jail, where he remained on Friday. His bond is set at $150,000.