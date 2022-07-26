Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 47-year-old Temple man is being held on $200,000 bond – charged with attacking his own mother with a hammer over a pair of pants.

A Temple Police Department spokesperson said Ruben Dee Freeman was arrested after officers responded to the 700 block of East Central Avenue at 12:40 a.m. Sunday on a report of a violent domestic disturbance. When they got there, they found the female victim was beaten in the head with a hammer.

Officers were told the suspect got upset because he couldn’t find a pair of pants he was looking for.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, and Freeman was taken to jail on charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a second-degree felony.