TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Bell County man is accused of beating up a woman and resisting arrest.

Temple Police officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of S. General Bruce Drive around 11:27 a.m. Saturday in reference to a fight. Dispatch advised that a man and woman were involved in a physical argument in a grey Chevrolet in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found the man – identified as 28-year-old Alex Stephon Coleman – and the woman. Coleman told officers they had a verbal argument – but video surveillance showed Coleman punch the woman in the stomach, then he threw her into the vehicle and punched her numerous times.

Officers placed handcuffs on Coleman, who then resisted arrest. Officers had to physically pick him up and place him in the back of the patrol car. When Coleman was inside the patrol car, he started kicking the door.

Coleman was taken to the Bell County Jail, and is charged with Resist Arrest Search or Transport and Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member. His bond is set at $35,000.