BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Belton man is in jail after investigators say he entered a home with a gun and beat a woman inside.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call around 4 p.m. Sunday to an assault in progress at 120 Grace Road. Deputies were advised that a man – identified as 36-year-old Jerome Lasalle Wilson, Jr. – had a gun and was repeatedly striking a woman. Several others were screaming for Wilson to “get off of her.”

The affidavit states that when deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim, who said Wilson struck her head, face and body – causing injury. She said Wilson also tried to keep her from making a call for help.

The affidavit states that one deputy handcuffed Wilson and found a bag containing what is believed to be marijuana on him. The deputy also reportedly found pills which were identified to be Alprazolam.

The deputies arrested Wilson and took him to Bell County Jail without incident. He is charged with Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of Marijuana Less Than Two Ounces, Interference with Request of Emergency Assistance, two charges of Assault Bodily Injury / Family / Household Member and two charges of Assault by Contact Family / Household Member. Bond has not been set.