Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police have tracked down a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with shots being fired through the front door of a Fossil Drive home.

Devin Cody Hamilton was arrested Sunday in the 4300 block of Abigail Drive, and was taken to the Killeen City Jail on a warrant for felony deadly conduct-shooting into an occupied habitation.

Hamilton was later transferred to the Bell County Jail, where he remained on Wednesday.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the incident occurred in the middle of the morning on May 16. Officers responded to the 4900 block of Fossil Drive on a call of shots fired at 10:11 a.m.

On arrival, they spotted several shell casings near the entrance to the home. It was determined that several shots were fired toward the front door, with bullets passing through the living area of the home, hitting walls, windows and objects inside.

Investigators discovered that a man came to the home to talk with the victim, who refused to come up. The victim and the suspect reportedly knew each other, and were involved in a prior altercation.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify Hamilton as a suspect. Acomplaint was obtained on May 26, with an arrest warrant issued on May 30.

Officers found Hamilton on Sunday, and he was taken into custody. His bond was set at $50,000.