Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 32-year-old man is being held on felony charges, and is accused of hitting his girlfriend’s daughter with a bat.

Alexander Reeves was arrested on Sunday after police were called to the 2400 block of Valley Forge in response to a reported violent domestic disturbance. When police arrived about 4:30 a.m., they found two female victims – identified as mother and daughter.

The daughter told police an argument broke out with Reeves – who was reported to be the mother’s boyfriend. The daughter told police that during the argument, she was hit in the stomach with a bat.

Police said her mother told officers Reeves would never hurt her daughter, but the daughter disagreed and proceeded to press charges against Reeves – who was then transported to the Bell County Jail.

By early Monday afternoon, bail had not been set.