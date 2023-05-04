Belton, Tx (FOX44) – A 20-year-old man was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday. He is accused of intentionally ramming another vehicle in what police are saying appeared to be a domestic incident.

Both Harker Heights and Belton Police had reports of the incident. The victim was apparently followed into Belton during the incident, and drove into the Belton Police Department Parking Lot at 711 East 2nd Avenue at 10: 56 a.m. Wednesday to make a report. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said the man then attempted to evade Belton officers, who attempted to stop him.

Jacob David Bauer, of Killeen, was taken into custody by Belton officers at 12:10 p.m. and taken to the Bell County Jail. He is being screened on third-degree felony charges.

Police report damage to both vehicles.