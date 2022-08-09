Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 35-year-old man is in jail, and is accused of making fake web pages of his ex-girlfriend and posting nude photos of her there.

Bond has been set at $150,000 for Raymond Vasquez Velasquez – who remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday on charges of online impersonation, a third-degree felony.

Velasquez was arrested by Pearland Police on July 31 on the warrant obtained by Temple PD. He was brought back and booked into the Bell County Jail on Monday.

The Temple warrant stems from several incidents in November 2021 where fake Facebook and other social media accounts were created with pictures of Velasquez’s ex-girlfriend nude or semi-nude.

Nude photos were also texted to her family members and children, along with messages considered to be threats on the victim’s life.

Velasquez was identified by investigators as a suspect in the case, and the warrants were obtained.