Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 21-year-old man is being held under $300,000 bond, and is accused of molesting two young boys at a Killeen home.

Moses Semadeji Ashaka was booked into the Bell County Jail on Sunday after being arrested on Fort Cavazos.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said warrants for Ashaka’s arrest were obtained following an investigation into an incident reported early on the morning of May 6. Miramontez said officers were called at 1:26 a.m. to an undisclosed location in Killeen on a sexual assault complaint. When officers arrived, they were told that the suspect was at the residence for a small party.

The mother of the victims told officers she went to check on the children, and found a man in their bedroom with no clothes on. Police said the investigation included accusations that the five-year-old and nine-year-old boys were inappropriately touched.

Detectives with the Killeen PD’s Special Crimes Unit presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. On Friday, June 2, two complaints were returned charging the suspect with indecency with a child, sexual contact.

The warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace Gregor Johnson, and Ashaka was arrested on Fort Cavazos on Sunday. He remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday.