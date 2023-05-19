Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – Harker Heights Police report that a 60-year-old man has been arrested, an is accused of hiding a camera in a neighbor’s home.

Bill Paul Quichocho Quintanilla was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday on a state jail felony charge of invasive visual recording.

HHPD spokesman Lawrence Stewart said the investigation started on Tuesday, when the neighbor reported finding a hidden camera in the home without their prior knowledge.

The home was located in the 3300 block of Stillhouse Lake Road. Bond for Quintanilla was set at $30,000.