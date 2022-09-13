Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report the sole proprietor of a spa has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a female massage client.

Bond was set at $75,000 for 46-year-old DeMarr Lowe Thomas, of Killeen.

Belton Police Department spokesperson Candice Griffin said it was on August 8 that Belton Police took a report of a sexual assault of a 28-year-old woman. Griffin said an investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division determined the assault occured during a massage in the 2100 block of North Main Street.

A warrant was obtained, and Thomas was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Monday. He was booked into the Bell County Jail, and remained there as of Tuesday afternoon.