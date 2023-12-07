Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 33-year-old Killeen man accused of sexually abusing a young girl over a three-year period has been arrested.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the investigation started on July 31, when officers were sent to a home in reference to a welfare concern. During the investigation, it was discovered that a 13-year-old girl was making multiple outcries of abuse – saying a man had sexually assaulted her since 2020.

Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division-Special Victims Unit gathered evidence and presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. The Office issued a complaint on Monday, naming 33-year-old Randy Adams, Jr. as a subject.

Police obtained an arrest warrant, and Adams turned himself in to the information desk officer at the Killeen Police Department on Wednesday. He was booked into the Killeen City Jail, then transferred to the Bell County Jail.

Bell County Jail records indicated he remained there Thursday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, with his bond set at $250,000.