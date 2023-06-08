Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 40-year-old Killeen man is facing felony charges, accused of showing porn and molesting an eight-year-old girl.

Mario Rodriguez Vazquez, Jr was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday evening on charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez the investigation began a year ago.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in reference to what the caller said was a sexual assault. Miramontez said the reporting party told the officers the little girl had made an outcry, saying that a person she knew had been touching her inappropriately.

During the investigation, officers were told that the victim had been shown pornography on a man’s phone. The girl said she had been told to keep the activity a secret from her mother. The victim said she was forced to watch and that she had been touched on her chest and private areas.

The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office with a complaint returned on the charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact. An arrest warrant was issued and members of the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force was located Vazguez Wednesday in the 6100 block of Emilie in Killeen and arrested him without incident.

Vazquez remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday with his bond set at $75,000.