Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend with a gun and taking property from her home as she hid from him.

Larry Delaine Hudson, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $107,000 on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the incident occurred November 3 with officers called at 9:22 p.m. to a location in the 4700 block of John Drive in reference to a burglary in progress with shots fired.

Officers were told that a man had arrived at the victim’s residence, broke out a window and pointed a handgun at her and her child.

The victim told officers she retrieved her own weapon and fired a shot at the man.

Officers observed a broken window and noticed that there were blood droplets outside and that the interior of the home was in disarray.

The victim told officers that she hid from the man after the shots were fired and that appeared that her personal property had been moved or destroyed while she was in hiding.

Officers later located a person matching the suspect’s description in a vehicle and attempted to detain him to stop him from fleeing in the vehicle.

He was able to get away on foot and fled into a nearby house.

A man, later identified as Hudson, was later taken into custody with the help of a K-9 officer as he attempted to flee that location.

He was transported to the Killeen City Jail, then later transferred to Bell County.