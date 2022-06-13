KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in custody after a five-hour standoff with Killeen Police officers.

Officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shots fired disturbance. When officers arrived, they were told the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect brought out a handgun and discharged it.

After several failed attempts were made for the suspect to come out, Killeen PD’s Tactical Response Unit was deployed due to the nature of the call. At approximately 4:12 a.m. Monday, the suspect left the apartment and was apprehended.

A woman inside the apartment was unharmed, and no other injuries have been reported.

This investigation is ongoing.