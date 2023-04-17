Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 20-year-old Temple man is being held after witnesses told police they saw a man holding a gun to a woman’s head early Sunday morning.

Temple Police reported being called to the 1700 block of East Avenue I shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday on a report of a fight in progress with weapons involved. When officers arrived, they found a woman and a witness who said a gun was placed to the woman’s head.

The man was gone, but officers saw a man leaving out of the back door of one of the apartments at this location. Officers detained a man identified as Cesar Jeramiah Burleson. The victim identified him as the man who had the weapon.

Burleson was arrested and transported to the Bell County Jail, where he remained on Monday.