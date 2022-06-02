Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police have arrested a 37-year-old man after matching screws dumped into a traffic intersection with screws found in the man’s car.

Albert Marcish Harris, of Temple, was charged with obstructing a roadway in this case.

The officers making the arrest were assigned patrol duty in an area of West Avenue D in regard to harmful items thrown into the street.

A police spokesperson said officers noticed a vehicle passed through the intersection of West Avenue D and Sagebrush Drive, and immediately noted several small screws in the intersection.

Officers reported they immediately conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle to conduct a roadside investigation. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, where numerous screws matching those thrown on the roadway and a handgun were found.

Harris was arrested for the offenses of Obstructing a Highway or Passageway and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. He was transported to the Bell County Jail without incident.