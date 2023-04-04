TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has made an arrest in connection to an aggravated assault.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Avenue D around 7:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a male suspect threatening another person with a knife. The suspect later returned to the area, was arrested, and was taken to the Bell County Jail.

Police say no injuries were reported in this incident. This case is under investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477.