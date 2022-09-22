Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested on intoxication assault charges in connection with a February auto-pedestrian crash which seriously injured another man.

Eric Allen Hatchett was booked into the Bell County Jail, and has since been bonded out. An arrest affidavit stated the accident occurred on February 23 – with a vehicle striking a pedestrian before striking a wall or fence.

The affidavit stated that after the crash, several witnesses saw a man leave the vehicle and eventually flee the area.

Video footage obtained by police later showed the vehicle going down the street, veering off, then striking a pedestrian on the sidewalk, then striking other property before crossing the entire roadway and landing in a wall or fenced off area of a business. There was no movement in the vehicle for a bit, then an individual emerged, walked around to the passenger side, then got inside the vehicle on the passenger side. After a witness approached, the man got out, fell down, then got up and left the scene.

The affidavit states that at no time did he go and check on the pedestrian who was struck and lying in the roadway. Officers found the man nearby, detained him and recovered keys matching the vehicle in addition to a firearm.

Officers noted in the affidavit that the man was wearing a green bracelet similar to those provided by a local drinking establishment.

At the jail, a search warrant for a blood sample was served. The sample was sent to a DPS lab for analysis – and when the results came back, a further arrest warrant on the intoxication assault charges was sought.

The affidavit noted that the pedestrian struck was walking on the sidewalk and tossed onto the front of the vehicle – then landed in the roadway. The victim was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries which required surgery.