Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – A 26-year-old Waxahachie man remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, facing felony charges following a road rage incident with a handgun.

Tyler Michael Davis was actually stopped by Belton Police, near Salado, following the incident that was reported at 6:28 p.m. Saturday. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were dispatched to a weapons call on Southbound Interstate 35, near the 305 mile marker north of H.K. Dodgen Loop.

The victim told officers he was driving on the interstate, when a silver Silverado pickup started to accelerate and prevent him from merging into the center lane. He said the driver of the Silverado then got in front of him and slammed on the brakes, then pulled alongside and pointed a handgun at him.

While officers were talking with the victim, dispatch informed them the suspect vehicle was spotted and was stopped by a Belton Police unit.

Bond for Davis had not been set, as of late Monday morning.