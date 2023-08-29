Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 29-year-old Killeen woman is being held after a man was cut with a knife and hit with a car during a Sunday morning argument.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it happened about 12:29 a.m. in the 5800 block of Hercules Avenue. Officers were initially called to this location in reference to a stabbing. When they arrived, they were told that the victim and a woman were involved in an argument over a cell phone.

Police were told that while the woman was trying to retrieve the phone, she damaged it with a knife, then began swinging the knife at the victim, eventually cutting him. The victim was able to take the knife away from her, and started to walk away from the area. Police said the woman then used her car to assault the victim.

Police identified Tiara Shunta Williams as a suspect in the case. She was found and taken into custody. She remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with her bond set at $150,000.