KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen shooting suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside of a home.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in reference to a shooting. Through the investigation, it revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute – when the suspect shot the victim. The victim was able to get away and get help.

When the officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to come out. The Tactical Response Unit was deployed, and at approximately 11:09 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White, and is in stable condition. This investigation is ongoing.