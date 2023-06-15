Temple, Tx (Fox44) – A 32-year-old man has been brought back to Temple to face charges of alleged abuse of a 13-year-old boy.

Temple Police report Billy James Bilbrey was arrested in Graham County on their warrant in the case. Officers were sent to a location in the 2700 block of South Martin Luther King to investigate an allegation of aggravated sexual assault.

When officers arrived, they met with a woman who said her then 13-year-old son was telling her that a man they knew was abusing him. She said that on or about August 8, 2022, her son sent her a text message asking for help – saying a man was touching him inappropriately. He later told her that it was happening before that date, as well.

In a separate case before that date, officers took a report in the Police Station lobby, where a woman told them Bilbrey hit her and her son after an argument.

Bilbrey was arrested in Graham County on May 23, then brought back to Bell County and booked into the Bell County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. Jail records indicate he was being held on charges of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child and assault causes bodily injury family member.

Bilbrey’s bond had not been set as of midday Thursday.