Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 36-year-old Orlando, Florida man has been arrested in that state and brought back to Bell County to face multiple charges of sexual assault of a child.

Orange County authorities picked up Barrington Alexander Findlater on April 3 – and after extradition procedures were complete, he was transported to Bell County and booked into the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the investigation started when officers received a report of a man sexually abusing some children in Florida, then later in Killeen. Miramontez said one was a 14-year-old girl.

Through the investigation, police allege that Kimberly Corraine Findlater, as party with the original suspect, was involved with abuse of a victim – who was eleven years old at the time.

A complaint against Kimberly was returned, and a warrant for her was issued. Bell County Sheriff’s deputies picked her up, and she was booked into the Bell County Jail earlier this month.

Kimberly Findlater.

Bond for Barrington Findlater had not been set, as of Thursday afternoon.