Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 20-year-old Killeen man already out on probation on another charge has been arrested and accused of firing shots inside of a Killeen home during an argument.

Bond was set at a total of $110,000 for Jeremy Aaron Johnson, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and named in a court motion to revoke his probation.

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says the charges are connected with a Saturday incident in the 3300 block of Catalina Drive.

Officers were sent to this location at 4:07 p.m. regarding what was reported by a caller as a violent domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

Investigators were told Johnson and another person were involved in an argument, with the suspect accused of threatening everyone inside the home.

Witnesses said Johnson displayed a handgun and fired it inside the home. Everyone inside ran out and called 9-1-1.

Officers were able to find Johnson and took him into custody – transporting him first to the Killeen City Jail and later transferring him to the Bell County Jail, where he remained on Tuesday.