KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A 21-year-old man has been charged with the Murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton.

Killeen Police said early Tuesday afternoon that detectives with its Criminal Investigation Division’s Robbery-Homicide Unit investigated this homicide and presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. A complaint was returned charging Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges with Murder.

Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Hodges and set his bond at $1 million. Hodges is currently in the Bell County Jail – with a total bond of $1,034,000, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting originally took place on September 14, 2020, and left Hampton in the hospital in critical condition. Police were called to the 1300 block of Fairfield Drive at around 2:13 a.m. that day – where they found 24-year-old Hampton with a gunshot wound to the head. Hampton died in the hospital two days later.

A person of interest was later identified, and was cooperating with detectives. Police said the person of interest either owned or had access to a white Volvo 560 – which was picked up by a security camera.