Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 25 year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in the line of duty in 2020.

Manuel Oscar Ramirez, Jr is being held in the Bell County Jail with his bond set at $2,000,000.

He was arrested by Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies on the Temple Police Department warrant.

On Sunday, April 26, 2020, TPD officers responded to the area of the 295-mile-marker on a report of an auto pedestrian accident.

A deputy from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department had been struck by a vehicle while assisting with a vehicle pursuit out of Williamson County. Law enforcement personnel were in pursuit of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Deputy John Andrew Rhoden was attempting to deploy spike strips to stop the suspect vehicle when he was struck by an 18-wheeler. A second 18-wheeler struck Deputy Rhoden after the first.

During the investigation it was determined that a man identified as Manuel Oscar Ramirez, Jr had been driving the stolen vehicle that was the object of the pursuit.