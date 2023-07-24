KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A suspect in an August 2022 Killeen shooting has been found and is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Officers were originally dispatched to the intersection of Trimmier Road and Alta Mira Drive at approximately 7:02 p.m. on August 16, 2022, in reference to a shooting disturbance. When they arrived, they were told that the victim and suspect had a verbal altercation over the phone.

When the suspect asked the victim where he was at, the suspect drove to the victim’s location and started shooting at him, damaging his vehicle. The victim was able to drive away and call 9-1-1.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 37-year-old Avery Lestelle Blackmon, of Killeen. A complaint and warrant were returned with Aggravated Assault for Blackmon.

Killeen Police officers and the U.S. Marshals’ Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found Blackmon in the 1200 block of Cinch Drive on Friday, July 21. He was taken into custody without incident, and was transported to the Killeen City Jail. His bond is set at $150,000.