Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – A 17-year old has been arrested, and is accused of taking part in the kidnapping of a Temple girl by her ex-boyfriend.

Temple Police identified Miguel Trevino Lopez as a suspect in the incident during their investigation, but are still looking for the ex-boyfriend. Lopez was found on Friday and taken into custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury.

A Temple PD spokesperson noted that Lopez was not the ex-boyfriend.

Police said this warrant stemmed from an incident from January 13. At 10:41 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of East Avenue H in reference to a domestic disturbance call. They spoke with a female victim who said her ex-boyfriend forced her to leave home and go with him by putting what she believed to be a gun to her back.

She was forced into a vehicle that had five people inside. Police said that only two of those in the car were named in warrants.

The identity of the person still sought was not released.

Lopez remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with his bond set at $200,000.