KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Killeen Police have charged a 35-year-old man with the Murder of Kila Nanette Spencer.

Officers were originally dispatched to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 1:24 a.m. on December 22, 2022. This was in reference to a shooting victim in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim outside an unfenced backyard of a residence suffering from an apparent fatal gunshot wound.

The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit investigated this case and presented it to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. A criminal complaint was returned charging Quinten Lovell Brown with Murder. Justice of the Peace Nicola James issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest.

Brown was in the Burnet County Jail on an unrelated charge and the Murder warrant was served on him. Brown was arraigned by Burnet County Chief Magistrate Tinney for Murder, and a bond of $200,000 was set.