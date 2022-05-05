Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 61-year-old man who lists an address in Wakefield, Michigan, has been arrested after a state trooper found he had outstanding warrants for sexual assault of a child.

Richard Allen Morris was booked into the Bell County Jail on Wednesday. Morris was stopped by the trooper with the warrant was discovered.

Temple Police said the warrant stemmed from an investigation which started in November 2021, when an outcry was made.

During the investigation, it was determined the victim was sexually assaulted over a period of time.

The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office in January, with the case later accepted, and the warrant was issued.