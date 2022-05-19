Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 33-year-old man who already had a prison record has been arrested in the theft or over $8,000 worth of gold and silver coins, guns, and more from a Bell County home.

Alan James Clark remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday after being arrested by Belton Police on a Sheriff’s Department warrant.

An arrest affidavit stated the charges are in connection with a burglary of a home on Bottoms East Road in Bell County which was reported on September 16, 2021.

The victim told investigators the house was broken into between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., and that a black small safe with a combination lock was missing – which contained gold and silver coins.

The victim said in a written statement that his gun cabinet was open, and he was missing guns along with jewelry. He also noted that a purple 2013 Kia Sorrento was gone, and that the title to the car was in the safe.

The car was later recovered, and was repainted black – according to the affidavit. The court papers also said some of the gold coins were recovered.

The victim stated the suspect lived in his home for a time after getting out of prison, but was asked to leave in July 2021 following an argument about drug use, and that the locks on the house were changed at this time.

Clark was booked into the Bell County Jail early Thursday morning on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.