Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – U.S. Marshals have tracked down an arrested a 39-year-old Stonewall, Texas man on two separate Killeen child sex abuse cases, one that left a twelve-year-old girl pregnant.

Thomas James Naylor remains in the Bell County Jail, with his bonds set at a total of $350,000.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said in one of the cases Killeen Police were called to Advent Health on December 19, 2019 in reference to a sexual assault. This involved a twelve-year-old girl who later turned out to be pregnant. While the investigation determined that she had indeed been sexually assaulted, she was unable to identify her attacker.

On August 6, 2021, it was reported to Killeen Police that a 13-year-old female victim made an outcry to Copperas Cove Police that she was inappropriately touched by someone she knew three years before when they lived at a home on Jerry Road in Killeen.

Detectives with the Killeen PD’s Special Victims Unit presented the cases that developed Naylor as a suspect in both cases. Detectives presented the cases to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and on June 27, two complaints were returned naming Naylor as a suspect in both cases. Warrants for an arrest were obtained in each case, which were then served by Marshals when they found Naylor in Stonewall.

He remained in the Bell County Jail on separate charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact and aggravated sexual assault of a child.