Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault with a child which extended over a two-year period.

James Darrell Davis, Jr. was arrested in Hays County on April 6, and was brought back and booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the investigation started on October 15, 2021 – when a reporting person walked into the Police Department to file a sexual assault report.

The reporting person told the officer that a known person sexually assaulted a 14-year-old victim. Miramontez said the investigation revealed the victim made an outcry – saying her mother’s former boyfriend had sexually assaulted her “countless times” over a two-year period at a Killeen residence.

A complaint and warrant was obtained, naming Davis as a suspect. He was found and arrested in Hays County. Davis remained in the Bell County Jail on the second-degree felony charge, with his bond set at $150,000.