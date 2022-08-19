Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 35-year-old Temple man has been arrested and charged with injury to the elderly in connection with an assault which took place at a fast food restaurant.

Henry Bernard Keith Johnson, Sr. was also charged with assault causes bodily injury. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said the incident occurred March 24 at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of South 31st Street. Officers met with the victim in the Police Department lobby.

A 67-year-old man was bleeding from his nose and mouth, had swelling on the left side of his face and scrapes on his arms. He told officers that he got into an argument with a staff member at the restaurant, and said the staff member had Johnson assault him, and that he wanted to press charges.

Officers were able to get surveillance video, and after viewing it and gathering information, obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson.

Johnson was found by a Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy on Thursday, who took him into custody. He remained in the Bell County Jail Friday morning, with bond not yet set.