TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A 30-year-old Temple man wanted for two felony warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm has been found and arrested.

Temple Police said on December 29 that officers were attempting to find Mark Stinson. He was believed to be armed, and citizens were urged to not approach him.

Officers were originally dispatched to the 3200 block of Bordon Drive around 5:36 a.m. Wednesday. This was in reference to a report of criminal mischief. It was soon discovered that the call was related to an aggravated assault which transpired in the 3200 block of Addison Way, at a home across from the Bordon Drive address.

The offender, identified as Stinson, fired a pistol at his ex-girlfriend. The residents at Bordon Drive reported that the round entered their house. No injuries were reported, but the homeowners wanted to press charges.

Mark Stinson. (Courtesy: Temple Police Department) Mark Stinson. (Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

Officers spoke to the ex-girlfriend, who said Stinson choked her and pointed a gun at her head. She said Stinson then fired the weapon in her direction, but did not hit her. After assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Stinson then went outside and violently assaulted a woman who was with her.

Police received two warrants for Stinson on Thursday, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is also charged with Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm, according to the Bell County Jail.