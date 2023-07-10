Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 23-year-old Killeen man is facing multiple charges, including attempting to run down Killeen Police officers and others while the officers were working another call.

Gabriel Nicholas Ayala remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with his bond totaling $220,000 on three felony charges.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it started at 2:41 p.m. Friday, when officers were called to the 1100 block of Williamson Avenue to meet with the eventual victim and a woman who told them he had not heard from his seven-year-old son for seven days and believed the child was at that location. As officers conducted their investigation with the victim and the child’s mother, a man arrived at the residence in a Ford Expedition and got out.

The man then left and drove away. Officers then heard the sound of an engine revving behind them and observed the Ford Expedition coming across the grass toward them, the victim and the woman. The vehicle missed the officers and the woman who were able to jump out of the way, but struck the male victim.

The suspect then drove away, with officers in pursuit. A felony traffic stop was conducted and Ayala was taken into custody.

The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for review, and on Saturday, July 8, three felony complaints were returned charging Gabriel Nicholas Ayala with Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle, Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Ayala and set his bond at $100,000 for each Aggravated Assault and $20,000 for the Evading charge.