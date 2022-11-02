Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man is being held under $125,000 bond in a case in which a child was stomped and a car was bashed with a baseball bat.

Shondarius Jaquon Mincey is held on charges of injury to a child and felony criminal mischief following the Sunday incident.

Shondarius Jaquan Mincey

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said that around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 5400 block of Developer Court on an assault call. Officers were told the victim and three children were leaving a residence – when Mincey approached them with a baseball bat.

The victims got into the car, with Mincey beginning to violently smash up the car with the bat with them sitting inside.

One of the children, aged 12, was pulled from the vehicle by force and thrown to the ground. The child was beaten with the man’s hands and stomped with his foot – resulting in injuries.

Mincey is accused of then continuing to smash the vehicle with the bat causing what has been described as “significant damage.” The suspect fled before police arrived.

Officers were later able to find Mincey at the corner of Bunny Trail and Barbed Wire Drive, and were able to take him into custody – first going to the Killeen City Jail and later to the Bell County Jail, where he remained on Wednesday.