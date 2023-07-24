KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen man is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting someone inside.

Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Elkins Avenue on Friday in reference to a burglary in progress. When they arrived, they discovered the suspect kicking and hitting a residence.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Danford Jordan Elliott, then ran over to a second residence in the 1300 block of Massey Drive and forced his way inside by breaking a window.

Once Elliott was inside, he started to assault the victim. The victim was able to get away and seek help.

Officers were able to apprehend and arrest Elliott inside of the Massey Drive residence. He was transported to the Killeen City Jail. Elliott is charged with Burglary of Habitation, Evading Arrest Detention, Criminal Trespass and has two charges of Criminal Mischief. His bond is set at a total of $218,000.