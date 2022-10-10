Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen police say they believe a 36-year-old man had sexual intentions during the break-in at a Killeen home last week.

Christopher Lee Bradburry was arrested in the course of the investigation into the incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Police had been called to the 600 block of Hallmark Avenue at 12:35 p.m. October 5 on a report of a burglary in progress.

When they got there, they were told that a man had entered the residence without permission and threatened to harm the victim.

As the investigation unfolded, officers learned that it appeared the suspect had entered with the intention of ” committing a sex offense with the victim.”

The victim was able to get away and call 9-1-1.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and took him first to the city jail, then later to Bell County.

He remained in custody Monday in lieu of a total of $102,000 bond on charges of burglary of a habitation intending a sexual offense and failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information.